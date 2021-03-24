Dublin school board trustee killed in crash while volunteering at food drive

article

Dublin Unified School District's board trustee was killed on Wednesday when she became pinned between two vehicles at Fallon Middle School, officials say.

Catherine Kuo, 48, a mother of two children and a well-known member of the community, was volunteering at a food drive on campus at the time of the accident.

Police responded to the school located at 3601 Kohnen Way at 11:45 a.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When they arrived they discovered she was standing at the rear of a vehicle when another vehicle struck her from behind when she became pinned.

Paramedics and the fire department provided treatment before she was transported to Eden Medical Center for her injuries.

Police said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

With permission from Kuo's family, Dublin schools interim Superintendent Daniel R. Moirao released a heartfelt statement expressing grief after learning Kuo succumbed to her injuries.

"Our heart goes out to Catherine’s family and friends. We can’t begin to fathom the impact of this loss to you. She dedicated so much of her heart, soul, and time to our community. Catherine had a lightness about her, a comforting manner that helped people feel at ease. She was friendly, nurturing, kind, and generous. We were lucky to have known her and will miss her more than words can express," Moirao's statement read.

Kuo was described as a "loving wife" and "dedicated community member."

The school district plans to support staff and students in light of the great tragedy they have experienced. They included information for crisis support lines and grief counseling services for anyone in need.

Alameda County Crisis Support

Grief Counseling: 1-800-260-0094

24 Hour Crisis Line 1-800-309-2131

Main Office: Marjorie (510) 420-2485

Crisis Support Services of Alameda County offers support to people of all ages and backgrounds during times of crisis. Individual, Group & Family Grief Counseling services are provided by counselors in training supervised by licensed therapists. There is a sliding scale fee based on income; no one is turned away for inability to pay. Visit www.crisissupport.org for more information.

The Hume Center

5776 Stoneridge Mall Road, Suite 340

Pleasanton CA 94588

Phone: (925) 223-8047

Fax: (925) 223-8048

Grief Hotline

1-800-837-1818

Individuals in need of grief support can either speak to a trained grief counselor on this hotline 24/7, or they can text HOPE to 27121 from 8am-11pm