East Bay congressman says he would fight hard to stop Dublin prison from turning into ICE detention center

U.S. Rep. Mark Desaulnier (D-Dublin) met with his constituents on Wednesday night in a town hall to address concerns on topics including immigration and the possibility of turning a notorious federal women's prison into an immigration detention center.

The town hall was held at Charlotte Wood Middle School in Danville.

People lined up early to get inside.

Hundreds attended to listen and ask questions.

"The way to fight in an environment like this is for us in Congress, even though we're in the minority, is not to say, 'oh we're in the minority.' We put pressure on the majority," said Desaulnier.

Before the town hall, there was a resource fair held outside to offer legal assistance to immigrants.

Richard Cunningham of Orinda said he has employed undocumented workers for years to work on his home and ranch.

"Our whole country depends on immigrant labor," he said. "To pretend otherwise is folly and there's just no American citizens to do this work."

Desaulnier also spoke about his opposition to the possibility of the recently shuttered federal women's prison in Dublin being reopened as an immigration detention center.

"The building itself is a mess," DeSaulnier said. "The asbetos, the mold. "It's not a safe place for either inmates, detainees or the staff. So I would fight that very hard."

In Dublin at the same time, there was an interfaith rally outside the former women's prison to oppose any plans to turn it into an immigration detention center.

There is no official contract signed at this ttime that KTVU is aware of to turn the prison into an ICE detention center, but sources told this news organization in February that top ICE officials had toured the prison.

Opponents said the prison with a notorious history of sexual abuse of inmates is no place for immigrants.

"The systemic neglect, the systemic harm that's created at detention centers is alarming," said Deborah Lee, co-executive director of Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity.

Back at the town hall, Jack Belgarde, a self-described registered Republican from Martinez, supports an immigration detention center in Dublin and wants Desaulnier to cooperate with the Trump administration.

"I hope he cooperates with the deportations. It needs to happen," Belgarde said. "We have over 12 million people who are here who should not be here."

But Cheryl Martinez from Concord disagreed and said,"They're playing with people's lives. These people have families, children. They're ripping them away without following the law."

Desaulnier planned to hold another town hall on April 23 in Lafayette.

