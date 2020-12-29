East Bay family grieves COVID death of 44-year-old breadwinner

An East Bay family is mourning the loss of a 44-year-old man to COVID-19.

Vi Lieu left behind a large loving family and his death could have been prevented if people wore masks and abided by stay-at-home orders, his grieving relatives say.

Vi was an essential worker, his brother Theo Lieu said.

The family's message is that it's important to remember there are people working everyday, risking their lives to serve the community during the pandemic.

"COVID is happening to real people like my brother," said Lieu as he talks about his older brother, an Oakland native who died Sunday after a month-long battle with the virus.

"He was an exceptional human being, completely selfless. and lived his life with a lot of integrity," said Lieu.

Vi was the sole breadwinner of his family. He supported his wife and three children: ages 14, nine and two.

He also helped raise two stepdaughters.

Lieu suspects Vi contracted the coronavirus while working at a Pepsi warehouse in Sacramento.

"COVID is real. We hear numbers on the news all the time, but what it boils down to are real people whose lives are devastated," said Lieu.

Vi suffered from headaches, extreme fatigue, and had difficulty breathing a few days before Thanksgiving.

He was eventually hospitalized, but he continued to deteriorate.

Vi was on a ventilator the final week of his life before he died alone.

"We couldn't visit him. We had to speak with him through FaceTime. We had to slowly watch him get sicker and sicker every day. That was the most painful part for our family," says Lieu.

The family never imagined that Vi's life would end in such a way.

They describe him as a jokester who brought joy to others

Now, there is sadness and pain in knowing that a vaccine will be available but too late for Vi.

"His kids and his wife will feel the effects of COVID forever. 2020 doesn't get to end for them," saID Lieu.

The family says Vi lived for his children and his dream was to provide a college education for them.

Relatives have started a GoFundMe to help his children.

They plan to hold a memorial service to celebrate his life when it's safe to have gatherings.