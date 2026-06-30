East Bay home with an outdoor-to-indoor pool hits the market for first time in almost 60 years

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The Brief A Bay Area home for sale features a pool that runs from outside and goes into the dining room. The home is on the market for the first time since 1967. It's being sold for $4,450,000.



A sprawling East Bay property that’s been featured time and time again in high-profile home magazines, with its signature outdoor-to-indoor swimming pool and gorgeous gardens, is on the market for the first time in almost 60 years.

What we know:

The home at 3907 Happy Valley Road in Lafayette sits on .75 acres, surrounded by curated gardens and privately nestled among mature oak and redwood trees to offer a private retreat that has easy access to a popular park trail, downtown area, and BART.

Luxury real estate agent Ann Newton Cane with Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty said the 3,890 square foot home, which was built in 1960, has only had two owners.

Newton Cane represents the family that bought the property in 1967 and raised three kids there.

The couple, who have since passed away, bought the five-bedroom, 3.5 bath home for $54,000.

The property is now being sold for $4,450,000.

Outdoor to indoor pool

Its statement feature is the pool, which extends from outside, leading indoors, right into the home’s dining room.

Outside looking into the dining room where the pool extends. (Fusion Media)

The backstory:

The pool was part of the original architecture. The owner used it for aquatic physical therapy.

"The person who had it originally," the realtor explained, "needed rehab, so that’s why they built it that way."

(Fusion Media)

Treasured memories

The pool is at the center of some of the most treasured moments of nostalgia for Dave Coglizer, who grew up there along with his two siblings.

"Some of my favorite memories are of summers around the pool. We hosted countless barbecues, pool parties, birthday parties, and soccer team celebrations. We played endless games of Marco Polo," Coglizer shared with KTVU in an email correspondence. "Even today, it's one of the most unique and memorable features of the home," he added.

Dave Coglizer (far right) has many pool day memories with his siblings and friends. This photo was from 1969. (Coglizer Family)

A lot of interest

This feature and the fact that it’s been decades since the estate has been on the market, have piqued the interest of many curious neighbors, real estate enthusiasts, as well as potential buyers.

Newton Cane said Sunday’s open house "was wild," with a very impressive turnout.

There have been multiple showings, as the estate hit the market on May 18.

Home updates?

So far, there haven't been any offers, but the property is an extremely rare and unique opportunity for the right buyer, Newton Cane noted.

(Fusion Media)

3907 Happy Valley Road in Lafayette has five bedrooms, 3.5 baths. (Fusion Media)

There could be some areas that a new owner may want to update, she said.

"Someone's going to buy this home because it's absolutely stunningly beautiful. And the yard is the prettiest yard I've seen in Happy Valley," the real estate expert said.

Pristine gardens mark the property at 3907 Happy Valley Road in Lafayette, Calif. (Fusion Media )

Memories of the home

The gardens, Coglizer said, were a centerpiece and pride and joy of his mother's.

"The gardens were my mother's passion. She loved creating beautiful outdoor spaces and quiet seating areas where family and friends could gather," the son recalled.

(Fusion Media)

So pristine and stunning, they drew the attention of magazines and even a television show.

"Her gardens received national recognition, including an HGTV feature, photo shoots for Sunset Magazine, and a Better Homes & Gardens," Coglizer said, adding, "Watching photographers and television crews transform our backyard into a magazine setting was something we never imagined when we first moved there."

Dave Coglizer's niece, Sarah, in the backyard under wisteria for the cover of Home and Gardens in a June 2005 issue. (Coglizer Family)

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Coglizer, who was 6 years old when his family moved in, recalled feeling nature’s presence there, with the surrounding area abuzz with wildlife.

"The property itself always felt alive. I still remember waking up to the sounds of owls, mourning doves, distant coyotes, and crickets on warm evenings," he said. "Despite being just minutes from downtown Lafayette, the home has always felt like a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature."

He looked back on an idyllic upbringing where the home provided a place for countless family holidays and celebrations. Milestone events there later included his sister’s wedding and his own engagement.

He also remembered growing up in a community that felt "magical," where kids spent endless days outdoors as they zipped about on bicycles and kicked around a soccer ball.

Dig deeper:

The architecture has ties to the city's history. Over the decades, it has maintained its structural custom design.

"The home was designed by architect Walter Costa," according to Coglizer.

Costa would later serve as a Lafayette city councilman and was then elected as the city’s 6th mayor in 1973.

"Many of its original architectural details remain intact today," Coglizer said. "My parents lovingly maintained the property while carefully preserving its architectural integrity."

Clipping from local newspaper of the early years after the home was built. (Coglizer Family)

More details

The architecture includes a layout that separates the living and entertaining spaces from the private bedroom wing, according to the listing description.

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"The private wing includes 4 bedrooms, with potential for a spacious 5th-bedroom conversion overlooking 2 garden courtyards. The principal suite enjoys exceptional garden and creek views," the listing detailed.

There’s a separate, detached studio or accessory dwelling unit and a garage large enough for three cars.

(Fusion Media)

The property sits on a quiet cul-de-sac, within walking distance from the Briones Regional Park trailhead and near downtown.

"This is a rare opportunity to own one of Happy Valley's most distinctive properties," the realtor said.

(Fusion Media)

What's next:

Newton Cane plans to hold the next open house on July 12.

"We've had a lot of people come through," the realtor said. And with July historically one of the busiest months for home sales, she expected the activity to ramp up.

Bittersweet for the family

After decades in his family, Coglizer acknowledged that homes like this rarely come on the market.

"Between its architectural significance, extraordinary indoor-outdoor design, nationally recognized gardens, detached studio, and one-of-a-kind indoor/outdoor pool, it truly is unlike any other home in the Bay Area," the owner said.

He said the sale of his childhood home was an emotional, bittersweet moment, an end of an era for him and his family.

"Both of my parents have passed away, and every part of the property reminds me of them and of the life they created for our family," Coglizer said "At the same time, I hope another family will have the opportunity to enjoy this remarkable home and create memories of their own for generations to come."

Photo of Bill and Shelly Coglizer holding their daughter Amy in 1968. (Coglizer Family)

Coglizer with sons Dave (right) and Jack. (Coglizer Family)

Shelly Coglizer with her granddaughter Alice Coglizer. (Coglizer Family)

Dave Coglizer with wife Evelyn in 2016 bringing their newborn twin daughters to the home after the hospital. (Coglizer Family) Expand

Backyard pool patio at night. (Fusion Media)

The pool extends into the main dining room. (Fusion Media)

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The curated gardens is among the celebrated features of the home. (Fusion Media)

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The living and entertaining spaces sit separately from the homes private bedroom wing. (Fusion Media)

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