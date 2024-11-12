East Bay restaurant named among America's best new eateries

article

An East Bay restaurant has been named among America’s best new eateries, recognized for its unique fusion of Indonesian cooking and Texas-style halal barbecue.

Food and dining site Eater released its annual review, naming the top 14 newcomer eateries in the country, and Fikscue in Alameda made the list.

It was the only Bay Area establishment named and one of only two in California honored. Japanese restaurant Budonoki in Los Angeles was the other.

"In a crowded national arena of barbecue greats, Bay Area couple Fik and Reka Saleh carved out a space all their own with Alameda’s Fikscue." Eater wrote in its review.

The site praised co-owner and pitmaster Fik Saleh for his tender cuts of "wobbly brisket," which has undergone a 21-hour preparation process of trimming, seasoning, and smoking.

Fikscue in Alameda, Calif. was named among Eater's 14 best new restaurants in America. (Michelle Min / http://michellekmin.com )

Eater noted that the Salehs have carved out a special dining experience in a modest space on Park Street, where the couple gives a nod to their Indonesian heritage while making halal meat dishes a central part of their offerings.

The menu "sticks to a pork-free lineup befitting the owners’ Muslim identity," Eater wrote.

The newcomer to the Bay Area restaurant scene has drawn folks from across the Bay, leading to waits of up to two hours, according the food and dining site.

SEE ALSO: Pizza shop holds grand opening along Oakland's troubled Hegenberger corridor

The restaurants on Eater’s list all opened between September of last year and this past September.

Eater said its crop of "stellar new restaurants" offered a dining experience that felt effortless with meals that were "exciting, confident, and joyful."

Fikscue expressed its gratitude for the recognition.

"It means the world to our team, and we truly appreciate the acknowledgment of our work and passion," the Salehs said. "Also, have a sense of pride to be able to represent not only the Texas BBQ community but most importantly the Indonesian community across the country."

Eater said plans were in the works for Fikscue to expand and open a second location in San Francisco.



