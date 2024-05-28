East Bay rock band's van stolen in Oakland loaded with equipment

An East Bay rock band’s music is on pause after their tour van was stolen in Oakland.

It’s just one of over 4,000 car thefts in Oakland so far this year.

"It means everything to us, really, doing music," said Christian Francisco, a guitar player for Wander, a post-rock group which is similar to alternative rock.

But for now, their music is on hold after the rockers’ 2006 Ford E-350 van, which they rely on to get to each gig, was stolen.

"That’s just upsetting, right?" said Francisco. "Musicians are just trying to spread positivity."

The four bandmates, who point out they are Filipino American, because they believe representation matters, grew up in San Leandro and Oakland.

They have played together for the better part of two decades and loaned the van to another local band called Mau.

"We all try to support each other, because you know, it’s really hard to kind of make it in music," Francisco said.

An Oakland police report shows the van was parked in a garage at an apartment building on 12th Street in Oakland at 11 o’clock on the night of May 22.

The following morning, the van was gone.

It was loaded with Mau’s instruments and equipment, and Wander’s priceless memories.

"Oh Jesus, I mean, we’ve driven that thing across the country multiple times," Wander bass player Joe Aguda recalled. "You get in the van. You drive to the next place. You play the show for all of an hour. You find a place to sleep. You’re up early. You’re back in the van again, you know, on to the next city."

After traveling thousands of miles in it while touring four albums across the country, these rockers hope to get their van back, and they don’t want other musicians to be phased by their bad luck.

"I want bands to still come through Oakland," Francisco said. "I still want music to happen in Oakland, because I think the Oakland community deserves that."

The band’s manager, Michael Andrade, told KTVU the stolen van is worth about $10,000.

It was unclear how much the stolen equipment, including guitars, is worth.

For now, they plan to drive separately to their next gig.

Wander members said, if you’d like to support them, just go to one of their shows or download their music.

Wander’s next show is at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco on June 29.

Doors open at 8:00 p.m. and the music starts at 8:30 p.m.