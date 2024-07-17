East Bay SPCA recovers after costly theft with help from the community

East Bay SPCA said it is trying to recover from losses caused by theft over the weekend, as the nonprofit is celebrating 150 years of being located in East Oakland.

CEO Allison Lindquist said she is now spending money on extra security measures. This is in addition to paying for repairs and replacing what was damaged.



"They rammed it in like a "v" and it made the gate swing this way," said Lindquist as she pointed toward the metal security gate that was temporarily put back in place after thieves broke in using a car.

She said there was an attempted break-in back in November, "It's frustrating, discouraging. It's heartbreaking," she said.

Surveillance video showed the thieves ramming the gate twice with a car early Sunday morning to get into SPCA's parking lot. Next they stole the van that the nonprofit uses to transport animals.

Fortunately, a staff member spotted the van about eight and a half miles away on Monday. Lindquist rushed out to get the van back, but it was damaged.



"What we've got is the lock cylinder that was knocked out here," said John Bridgwater, owner of Doral's Auto Repair in San Leandro, as he pointed to the SPCA van that his workers are evaluating for repairs.



The thieves broke the door locks and the ignition. Bridgwater said this type of damage is common in auto thefts.



East Bay SPCA estimated the cost to replace the security gate and repairs to the van will add up to more than $30,000.

"This is money we want to use on the animals, and we are very committed to this community," said Lindquist. It's a community that includes clients who say the nonprofit offers affordable vet care.

"I feel like they're stealing from the people who actually need it for their pets," said client Theresa Arcibal, whose dog is receiving care. The theft came on the heels of its spay and neuter clinic being tagged on July 5.



Still, Lindquist said she is grateful for donations, including one from an anonymous donor offering a match of up to $20,000.

"Oakland is where we've been for 150 years. This is our 150th anniversary. We are committed to the people of Alameda County and particularly Oakland," said Lindquist.



East Bay SPCA has no plans to relocate. Lindquist said the nonprofit will not be putting in an insurance claim, for fear of losing liability coverage.

For more information or to help, please visit the East Bay SPCA website.



