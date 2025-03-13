Ebony Alert for Oakland teen who disappeared in early morning

article

A 16-year-old girl from Oakland has been declared missing, and the California Highway Patrol has launched an Ebony Alert in hopes of locating her.

Leilani Bishop was last seen on Monday around 5 a.m. in the 3400 block of 66th Avenue carrying a gray backpack, according to the Oakland Police Department.

CHP says Leilani is believed to be on foot.

She stands around 5 feet 6 inches and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to Leilani's disappearance remain unclear.

Police also said the clothing she was last seen wearing is unknown at this time.

What you can do:

CHP says anyone who sees Leilani should call 911. People can also contact Oakland police's missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.