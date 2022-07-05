Electra Fire triples in size overnight, threatens homes

The Electra Fire more than tripled in size overnight and remains 0% contained, Cal Fire officials said Tuesday.

The blaze, which began Monday night in Amador County, is burning in rugged terrain along Electra Road near highway 49. It grew from less than 1,000 acres to 3,034 acres, forcing evacuations.

Plumes of smoke could be seen across the Sacramento region, and helicopters were brought in to battle the flames from the sky.

The fire is currently threatening about 100 homes along the Amador and Calaveras county line, with containment still at zero.

SEE ALSO: 12 San Francisco officers injured responding to fire, large crowd

"Last night, the humidity came up, put it in check pretty good, but we have a fair amount of open line," said Ryan Wagner, Battalion Chief of U.S. Forest Service. "What we're doing is lighting a backfire to kind of consume the vegetation, so during the day today, if this were to heat up, and get the usual south/southwest winds, doesn't have a chance to burn pass our control line."

This fire is also said to be the cause of a power outage to more than 15,000 PG&E customers in Amador County.

The fire's cause remains under investigation.