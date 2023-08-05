Elon Musk says X will pay legal fees of users 'treated unfairly' by employer for liking, posting on site

Elon Musk says X Corp., formerly known as Twitter, will fund legal fees of anyone who's been treated unfairly by their employers after liking or posting on the social media site.

Musk says there is "no limit;" no clarification if the limit referred to the cost of legal fees or a specific amount of people.

The news comes as NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was suspended after liking an insensitive meme about George Floyd Saturday.

When reached out if the recent athlete's suspension was related to Musk's announcement, X's public relations email sent an auto-response stating they will respond "soon."

Arrangements on how the company plans to fund users' legal fees were not specified.

