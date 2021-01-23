Emergency alert issued for teen with autism from Castro Valley

article

An emergency alert has been issued for a teen with autism from Castro Valley.

Zurich Wright, 17, was last seen around 11 a.m. in Newark, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Cellphones buzzed with an emergency message that authorities were searching for the teen around 6:15 p.m.

The Alameda County sheriff’s office said he is a "runaway juvenile at risk" and "had walked away from his residence." He left home without his cellphone, wallet and glasses, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said he is believed to be on foot and may use public transportation.

Advertisement

He is 5-feet-7 and weighs 120 pounds. He was possibly wearing blue jeans, grey shoes and a yellow rain jacket.

Authorities worried that he may become disoriented.

The highway patrol said that anyone who has seen him should call 911.