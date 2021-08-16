Erik Salgado's family opposes Oakland's plan to bring in more CHP

The family of a man who died during a traffic stop in Oakland will publicly announce its opposition to the city's plan to bring in more CHP officers.

Erik Salgado's family and the non-profit group, the Anti Police-Terror Project, will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to speak publicly about why they do not want Mayor Libby Schaaf to allow the CHP to help Oakland police.

The Anti Police-Terror Project has been one of the most vocal supporters of defunding Oakland's police department.

CHP officers opened fire at Erik Salgado and his pregnant girlfriend, Brianna Colombo, during a traffic stop in East Oakland last June.

Salgado later died from his injuries and the unborn child also did not survive.