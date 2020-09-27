Evacuations ordered in Napa County due to fast moving fire

Authorities in Napa County issued mandatory evacuations Sunday morning after a fast moving fire started near St. Helena.

According to CAL FIRE, the Glass Fire had consumed at least 50 acres by 6:30am and had a "dangerous rate of spread". The fire was burning north of St. Helena near the community of Deer Park.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the following locations: The community of Deer Park and people living along Silverado Trail from Deer Park Road to Larkmead Lane. The evacuation included Sanitarium Road.

Parts of the community of Angwin were also under evacuation. People living along College Avenue from Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road were being told to leave. All of Freisen Drive and Lommel Road was also under an evacuation order. Officials were urging people in Angwin to evacuate now because their evacuation route could become blocked.

Napa County officials are opeening an evacuation center at Crosswalk Community Church on First Street in Napa.

CAL FIRE teams from San Mateo and Santa Cruz Counties were called in to help assist in the fire fight.

One resident on Crystal Springs Road said she could hear propane tanks exploding in the distance and believed the fire was burning in an area with homes and wineries. Authorities have not confirmed if any structures have burned, but at least six wineries are located within the evacuation zone.

A Tweet from the Napa County Sheriff's Department showed significant fire burning in the area:

According to KTVU Meteorologist Mark Tamayo, one monitoring station in the region is reporting wind gusts of 25-31 mph and temperatures in the 70s.

Sonoma County was also reporting smoke and ash in the area, but told residents there was no threat to homes in the area.

Stay with KTVU FOX 2 for updates on this developing story.