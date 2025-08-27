Experts blame Trump policies for decrease in international travel to SF

The Brief City leaders and tourism experts reported that an increase in convention bookings and hotel stays is boosting tourism. Domestic travel is increasing, but international travel is down. Leaders met at SF's Grant Hyatt for Visitor Impact Summit to forecast tourism for 2026.



Experts in tourism and hospitality reported overall, good numbers of people are traveling to San Francisco, but international numbers are behind.

San Francisco leaders gathered at the Grand Hyatt on Wednesday afternoon to share projections on tourism as part of the Visitor Impact Summit.

Business and hospitality experts discussed what’s driving tourists to the city and shared a tourism forecast for the next year.

By the numbers:

Mayor Daniel Lurie said there was an increase in hotel stays and convention bookings by 50%.

These projections come as major cities across the country are still trying to bounce back after the pandemic.

Brett Allor with SF Travel said although leisure travel numbers are lagging, business travel is strong.

Better perceptions contributing to more tourism

"Perceptions are changing," he said. "We know street conditions are better. This is all helping us reduce cancelations and increase bookings," said Allor

Allor added that room nights at the Moscone Center are up over 30% and it’s helped "grow the occupancy."

And at SFO, Allor said overall travel numbers are up but international travel is down.

"A setback this year, right?" he said. "A shock from the policy and rhetoric coming out of DC has slowed that, and that pushes back our recovery for international travel from 2019."

SF Travel expects international traveler numbers to keep dipping, especially from countries impacted by President Trump’s tariffs.

Tourists call SF ‘famous’ and 'clean'

What they're saying:

One Italian tourist at Fisherman’s Wharf said, "We wanted to visit the Pier 39 and the city in general because it’s very famous in Italy."

Mayor Lurie also credits major events like the summer concerts, which brought nearly half a million visitors to the city over the span of seven concert nights.

"What an incredible summer in San Francisco. I’m telling you, we became the music capital of the world hosting back to back to back concerts in Golden Gate Park," he said.

Lurie also said crime is down by 30% citywide.

"When visitors feel safe, they book conventions, they stay in our hotels and they go shopping right here in Union Square," he said.

"I feel like it’s clean," said Lissandra Ferrante visiting from New York. "There’s homeless people in every city, and I have encountered a few, definitely, but it hasn’t been bad."

Tourism businesses not seeing more sales

Meanwhile, tour business Go Cars near the wharf, which offers tourists mini cars to drive and site-see, said it’s seeing a steady decline in business year over year.

Go Cars manager Jose Romo said about sales, "Historically, July is pretty busy, but July was really slow, and August is about 13% down compared to last year."

What's next:

City leaders said the city is poised to build on the momentum in 2026, with events like Superbowl 60 and six World Cup matches played in the Bay Area.

Mayor Lurie also announced Visa, which is based out of San Francisco, will host its conferences at the Moscone Center every summer through 2030.