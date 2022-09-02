Extreme heat closes some East Bay open spaces

In a move many folks have never heard of before, two East Bay cities have closed some of their remote open spaces for public health and safety due to extreme heat expected through the weekend.

Climate change calls for hotter and longer heat spells coming for the next three decades. This scorcher will last almost a week.

Certain recreation spaces in Walnut Creek and Concord, such as the Lime Ridge Open Space were closed Thursday morning, primarily for heat; a rarely imposed closure which surprised and annoyed some folks. On Friday, the East Bay Regional Park District closed many of their parks through Labor Day, because of fire danger.

"It has never been closed. I'm always here, walking every single day. So, I'm really surprised," said daily walker Rupa Shetty.

"I think it seems silly in the morning. If they want to close it by noon, sure, noon or whatever, But, tomorrow morning should be fine as well," said early morning cyclist Eathan Hollande.

Confire, Contra Costa Fire, asked the town to close the parks. "With an extended heat event over multiple days and over a holiday weekend we do anticipate call for service thaty are both heat related and fire related," said Confire Deputy Chief Aaron McAlister.

Confire's resident physician says this extended heat spell is the real deal.

"The two organs that are most affected by severe heat is the heart as well as the brain." said Dr. Benson.

Heart attacks, heat strokes and brain damage are possible.

"As you get hotter and you get more confused, you sometimes get what's called a delirium, where you're basically totally disoriented.where you may just end up walking off of a cliff," said the doctor.

Though parks are rarely, if ever, closed for heat, most folks seemed to go along with it given it will last until well into Tuesday.

"Probably a good safety measure as well. You don't want people passing out on the trails. You know, you have to use resources for that." said cyclist Julius Choi.

"You know, it seems like a prudent thing to do this point in the summer. Pretty dry out here," said early morning cyclist Matt Nethercutt.

It's the kind of dryness and heat that, with exertion, threatens health.

"This is getting a little bit hotter than I like. But. as long as you take plenty of water and don't overdo it, I think everybody will be fine," said early morning golfer Bob Flaig.

"Confire routinely does rescues in tihs environment when it is 80 and 90 degrees," said McAlister.

But when you get to the predicted 100 to 110 degree range 911 calls skyrocket.

"If we can proactively close some of these public space, much as we would do in Red Flag fire environment, we can eliminate that risk for both the public and firefighters alike," said McAlister.