Fairfax initiative to recall mayor and vice-mayor says it has adequate signatures

The charming hamlet of Fairfax is involved in a contentious battle over a state mandate that towns and counties build a lot of new housing or face the steep consequence of the state ignoring local zone restrictions.

We've all heard of "not in my backyard." Now we have "not on my main street."

The small crowd repeatedly chanted, "You must go! You must go! Go! Go! Go!"

In Fairfax, the committee to recall Vice Mayor Stephanie Hellman and Mayor Lisel Blash, held a rally saying it has gathered enough signatures to put the recalls on the ballot. The pro-recall camp has enlisted help from Oakland and Alameda County groups that successfully pulled off the Oakland mayor and Alameda County district attorney recalls.

"The leadership is gonna learn, you have to listen to the people," said Edward Escobar of the Citizens Unite Movement. "We actually provided a little bit of advice, but they ran with it and made this happen," said Chris Moore of SAVE: Save Alameda For Everyone.

The big bone of contention: a proposed six-story, 243-unit complex, with 25% of so-called affordable units, in a town with a 28-foot height limitation.

"We could have all gotten behind that if they had involved the community; three stories, 50% truly affordable think that's something Fairfax could have gotten by. I am your example of your low income, ultra-low income, born and raised Fairfax" said recall co-leader Candace Neal-Ricker.

Recall proponents say Fairfax has neither the evacuation routes nor the fire equipment to deal with it. :Our sister city San Anselmo maintained it's 28-foot top-level height and still worked with their developers. Fairfax could do the same," said Neal-Ricker.

Not all agree on the recalls. "I don' think they represent the majority of people in town and it's a waste of taxpayer money. All of that, in my opinion is a load of BS," said a resident named Tom, who did not give a last name.

If Fairfax fails to comply, the state could invoke a so-called "Builder's Remedy" that allows developers to bypass local zoning and land-use restrictions and build housing that meets the state housing mandate.

"I don't think that there has been any other council member in the state of California that's been recalled for basically implementing the housing element or following state housing laws. You know, this could be, set a precedent in that this could become weaponized across the state against other elected officials, which would hinder the state's goals of implementing new housing," said Mayor Blash, who is facing the recall.

Many towns face this problem and, recalls, like propositions, could be a new weapon on the political battlefront.