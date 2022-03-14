Fairfield police ID suspect in triple shooting at convenience store

Fairfield police have identified a suspect in a deadly early morning shooting at a convenience store.

One person was killed, and two others were injured.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Trine Martinez of Fairfield. Police released surveillance video of him from the store and say he may also go by Danny or Daniel.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Police served a search warrant at his home Sunday evening, but he was not there.

Daylight revealed some of the details of the shooting that began before sunrise.

Police say just after 5 a.m. they responded to a call of gunfire at the 7-Eleven on East Tabor Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims of gunshot wounds, one of them pronounced dead on the scene. He’s only identified as a 44-year-old man from Fairfield. His body was near the store’s entrance.

MORE: Suspect arrested for Benicia store owner's fatal shooting

"You know it’s just sad," said an onlooker who didn’t want to be identified.

Evidence shows what happened at the store spilled onto the street, as markers identified the spots where they found clothing and other items, perhaps belonging to two other victims who were wounded and transported to hospitals. Police identified them as 38 and 26-year-old men from Suisun City.

Police say both are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they did not work at the store.

Placard #14 that police placed on the ground reveals what appears to be at least one of the shell casings found on the scene.

Investigators spent much of the morning interviewing people who may have seen something.

They also gathered bags of evidence, hoping to find clues that would answer whether this was a robbery gone wrong, an incident that sparked into violence, or something else entirely.

For now, investigators aren’t offering any information as to what may have triggered the violence that erupted here.

A woman who says she lives nearby, but declined to give her name, told us it’s an area prone to problems that need to be addressed.

Advertisement

"You know, this is a bad area anyway because people are on drugs, you know, and they need to clear this area up. Bottom line."