Family of SF man killed 14 years ago hopes $150K reward will bring justice





The family of a San Francisco man shot and killed 14 years ago honored his birthday on Monday by asking for help in solving his case.



Police recently increased the reward for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Delmond Eugene Carter's family hoped it would generate renewed interest in to help solve his case.

A family photo of Carter, his two older brothers and their mother, Jacqueline Walker, hangs in her home by the front entrance.

It was taken just months before he was shot and killed.

"That was the last time we were all together really, all of us," said Carter's brother, Anthony Dilworth. The photo was a beautiful but painful reminder on August 19, when Carter would have turned 46-years-old.

"It's just hard to accept it. I can't ever get over it. My head is all messed up behind it," his mother said. Carter lost his life suddenly 14 years ago.

On May 15, 2010, around 5:30am, police said Carter was fixing a car in the parking lot of a housing complex in the Bay View neighborhood when he got into a verbal exchange with at least 3 people, teens or men in their early 20's. They shot him multiple times.

"There have been people who've been looked at, but we can not tie them to this specific incident," said Daniel Cunningham, a San Francisco Police cold case investigator. He was one of the homicide detectives who responded to the scene after the shooting.

He said people in the area at the time of the shooting were reluctant to talk to police. Cunningham hopes the recently increased $150,000 reward will encourage witnesses or anyone with information to talk to police and help solve this cold case.

"We think there were people either coming back from work, going to work on Saturday morning, walking dogs and getting up, doing things who may have saw some or part of this," said Cunningham. Carter's family suspected he may have been the victim of a gang initiation.

"Wrong place, wrong time 'cause they have so many gang fatalities. If you want to get into a gang, you got to kill somebody up there," Dilworth said.

Carter's family said a prayer on Monday evening before releasing balloons in his memory. They said they love and miss him.

Family members said they have never been the same since Carter was killed. At the time of his death, he left behind 3 young children.

He worked as a tattoo artist and rapper. Family members hope the increased reward will bring answers and justice.



