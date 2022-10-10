Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder

A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests.

Tina Harris says she’s been living a nightmare since her son was killed while visiting family in Oakland. Now she’s asking for the public’s help to get answers in her son’s death.

"He died on site from the bullet, not the crash," Harris said.

Harris says her son Jamal Watkins, was a 33-year-old security guard and father of four boys, when he was shot and killed on 82nd Avenue July 22. He was visiting a cousin, driving alone and crashed into an Oakland Housing Authority apartment building nearby after being shot. He was her only child.

"I talked to him probably about four times that day. So, we were planning a family vacation to Disneyland for Christmas," Harris said.

Oakland police have not released a possible motive or made any arrests in Watkins’ murder. He was the 65th person murdered in Oakland, and since then, the number of homicides in Oakland have climbed to more than 100 lives lost.

"Every mother wants their child to bury them, you know, unfortunately we had to bury our child. Some people say take it day by day, but really, I just found that it’s minute by minute, second by second. You know?" Harris said.

Harris says police have questioned her family members in Oakland and investigators continue to look for evidence in the case. She believes someone knows what happened to her son that day, and she hopes they come forward, even if they remain anonymous.

"If someone has seen anything, to know to let the authorities or us know, what happened. So, we can get justice for Jamal," Harris said.

KTVU reached out to Oakland police about this case and didn't hear back from detectives in time for this report. Harris says she’s still planning to take her grandchildren on vacation this year, and she’ll continue searching for answers in her son’s murder.