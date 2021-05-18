Fatal hit-and-run traffic collision in San Francisco involves pedestrians

Police and fire crews are at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision in San Francisco Tuesday evening where at least one person was killed, officials say.

San Francisco police responded to the crash at Polk and Hayes streets at around 7 p.m., where they found two victims near the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in the Civic Center area. Police said the crash involved two vehicles as well as pedestrians. Police said one victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another victim was reported to be in critical condition. Their identities were not immediately available.

The Citizen app showed video from the scene.

"There's a young man 30 years old in critical condition taken to SF General. Please think of him and his recovery," District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney, who was at the scene, wrote on his Twitter account. Haney said one of the vehicles rolled over.

It is not clear what led up to the crash. People in the area indicated a truck may have run a red light, struck the pedestrians and a car before fleeing the scene. Witnesses told police the driver of one of the vehicles involved fled on foot.

SFPD Traffic Company and Traffic Collision Investigation Unit are at the scene of the preliminary investigation.

A KTVU crew is headed to the scene for more details. This is a developing story.