Faulconer calls for 'war footing' to fight California fires

By Kathleen Ronayne
Published 
Wildfires
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Republican candidate for governor Kevin Faulconer says California needs to approach worsening wildfires with "war footing." 

Faulconer says he'd create a new state department to deal with wildfire prevention and declare a state of emergency on his first day in office that would streamline regulations around clearing dead trees and vegetation. 

Those are parts of the wildfire prevention plan he released Tuesday as scorching temperatures and wildfires hit the U.S. West. Faulconer is one of several Republicans running in the Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.