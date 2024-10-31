Man punches sleeping passenger on flight leaving San Francisco: FBI

The FBI has arrested a man after they said he punched a sleeping passenger on a United Airlines flight leaving from San Francisco, causing blood to spatter and bruising to occur.

A jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 11 against Everett Chad Nelson, where prosecutors said they planned to present the evidence in one day.

Efforts to speak to Nelson or his federal public defender on Thursday were not successful.

In an affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, an FBI agent described what allegedly occurred on the plane, bound for Dulles International Airport, on Monday about 12:30 p.m.

About two hours into the flight, the FBI agent said Nelson left his seat in the back of the plane and started to go to the bathroom in the front of the plane.

He exited the bathroom, stopped at seat 12F and began "physically attacking" a sleeping male passenger "by punching him repeatedly in the face and head until blood was drawn," according to the affidavit.

The passenger sustained bruising on his eyes and a gash on his nose. Blood spatter was seen on Nelson's lime green windbreaker sleeves, the FBI wrote.

The assault lasted one minute, during which the man began screaming and another passenger intervened and pulled Nelson off, the complaint states.

Afterward, Nelson was moved to the front of the plane and monitored by the passenger who stepped in to help.

A doctor on board checked on the man and treated his abrasions.

KGO-7 said that the man was deaf and used sign language to communicate.

The FBI said there were multiple witnesses who saw what happened.

Nelson had no injuries.

There was no motive provided for the attack.

As of Wednesday, Nelson was being held in federal custody, according to court documents.

A United spokeswoman said in an email that "thanks to the quick action of our crew and customers," the passenger in question was restrained. The flight landed safely and was met by paramedics and law enforcement.

The FAA said its agents will investigate.

Airlines have reported more than 1,700 unruly passenger incidents year to date in 2024. Civil penalties can cost up to $37,000 per violation.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.