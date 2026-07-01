The Brief A line began forming early Wednesday in San Pedro Square Market in San Jose, not to watch any World Cup match, but for a specialty bracelet that's all the rage. Some of the most popular bracelets have the FIFA mascots on them: Maple the moose, Zayu the jaguar and Clutch the bald eagle. Bank of America created 2 million of these collectible bands and is distributing them across 11 US host cities.



A line began forming early Wednesday in San Pedro Square Market in San Jose, not to watch any World Cup match, but for a specialty bracelet that's all the rage.

Some of the most popular bracelets have the FIFA mascots on them: Maple the moose, Zayu the jaguar and Clutch the bald eagle.

FIFA bracelet for San Francisco. Photo: Bank of America

Bank of America created 2 million of these collectible bands and is distributing them across 11 US host cities, featuring the Golden Gate Bridge and trolleys of San Francisco, Atlanta's famous peaches and the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

The bracelets are being distributed at FIFA fan zones, such as San Pedro Square Market in San Jose and Thrive City in San Francisco, as well as participating Bank of America branches for customers only.

A Bank of America FIFA bracelet.