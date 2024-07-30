Fire rips through popular Oakland bookstore

A three-alarm fire ripped through a popular Oakland bookstore on Tuesday morning.

Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington said the fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. at East Bay Booksellers on College Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, the store was engulfed in heavy smoke and flame.

Four people were displaced, he said, and one person suffered minor injuries.

The fire department shared video of the inside the bookstore, which appeared to be severely damaged.

Flames were seen racing through shelves of paper books.

East Bay Booksellers, which used to be called Diesel Bookstore, is a site that attracts many Oaklanders who want to buy books and attend book signings and author events.

What caused the fire is under investigation.