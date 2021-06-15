Firefighter passes away after battling large fire at SFO parking garage

article

A veteran firefighter passed after battling a large blaze at a San Francisco International parking garage, officials confirmed Tuesday.

"With great sadness, we inform you of the death of Firefighter Christopher Yock," the San Francisco Fire Department wrote in a news release.

Last Tuesday around 6:30 a.m., Yock and several firefighters responded to a parking garage at SFO after reports of a vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

Fire officials said Yock and his fellow firefighters aggressively attacked and put out the blaze, which broke out on the fourth floor of a parking garage and involved six vehicles.

"Unfortunately, after returning home from the incident, he suffered a medical emergency and passed away," the fire department said.

Yock had worked with the San Francisco Fire Department for 21 years, spending most of his career at Station 10 in the city's Richmond District.

He transferred to Truck 48 as a dedicated member at the San Francisco International Airport in 2019.

A vigil will be held in his honor at St. Ignatius Church on Thursday, followed by a celebration of life on Friday.