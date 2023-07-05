Expand / Collapse search

Fireworks likely caused dozens of East Bay fires

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Contra Costa County
There were 50 fires overnight in Contra Costa County that a fire department there blamed on illegal fireworks. One person was severely burned, they said.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters with an East Bay department said they fought 50 fires overnight that were likely caused by illegal fireworks. 

One person was severely injured from the fireworks, the Contra Costa Fire Protection district said

The department was especially busy from 10-11 p.m. on July 4 when they responded to 21 fires. In total, they dealt with 58 fires overnight, the department said.

Although some parts of the Bay Area permit limited use of fireworks, they are illegal throughout Contra Costa County.

It's no surprise that the apparent illegal use of fireworks was widespread in the Bay Area. 

Firefighters in Antioch are investigating whether fireworks caused a fire that badly damaged a home and cars.

KTVU cameras recorded colorful explosions above the skylines of Oakland and San Jose late into the night while a San Francisco viewer shared footage of fireworks illuminating the city. That footage is below.

Fireworks light up Bay Area skies

Fireworks exploded late into the night in Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area. The displays seen here were all from apparent illegal use of fireworks.