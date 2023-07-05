Fireworks likely caused dozens of East Bay fires

Firefighters with an East Bay department said they fought 50 fires overnight that were likely caused by illegal fireworks.

One person was severely injured from the fireworks, the Contra Costa Fire Protection district said.

The department was especially busy from 10-11 p.m. on July 4 when they responded to 21 fires. In total, they dealt with 58 fires overnight, the department said.

Although some parts of the Bay Area permit limited use of fireworks, they are illegal throughout Contra Costa County.

It's no surprise that the apparent illegal use of fireworks was widespread in the Bay Area.

Firefighters in Antioch are investigating whether fireworks caused a fire that badly damaged a home and cars.

KTVU cameras recorded colorful explosions above the skylines of Oakland and San Jose late into the night while a San Francisco viewer shared footage of fireworks illuminating the city. That footage is below.