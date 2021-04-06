Expand / Collapse search

Flights could be impacted by suicidal man with knife at Oakland airport Terminal 1

By KTVU staff
OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies descended on the Oakland International Airport early Tuesday morning at Terminal 1. 

The Alameda County Sheriff's Department tweeted that a suicidal man with a knife was threatening to harm himself.

Deputies and crisis negotiators were sent to speak with the man to get him help.

Terminal 1 was evacuated. 

The activity was reported at about 5:45 a.m.

Spokesman Roberto Bernardo said flights out of Terminal 1 could be impacted because of the activity but Terminal 2 is running as normal. 

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the Oakland airport on Monday to discuss jobs and clean drinking water. She departed on Monday afternoon. 