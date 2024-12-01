'Flying Ferrari': Allegedly drunk man drives luxe sports car into Richardson Bay

article

A man suspected of driving under the influence drove his luxury Ferrari sports car right into Richardson Bay in unincorporated Mill Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP shared the news Saturday but didn't specify when the accident happened.

The crash occurred when the driver failed to "properly negotiate" a turn on Seminary Drive, which resulted in the Ferrari "taking sail" and crashing into Richardson Bay, CHP officials said.

Authorities didn't share the extent of injuries the driver sustained.

The Ferrari had to be towed from the bay.

"We're thankful this crash didn't result in fatal injuries to the driver or anyone else," officials said Saturday.

CHP officials are reminding residents to have a sober designated driver or to call a ride service instead of driving drunk.

