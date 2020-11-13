Fmr. Secretary of Defense Panetta: Lack of formal transition is ‘dangerous for the country’

Nearly a week after news networks called the presidential race for Joe Biden, President Trump continues to refuse to concede.

The Trump team has vowed to continue legal fights as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris move ahead with the transition.

“This whole debacle, frankly, is sending a terrible message to our allies and our adversaries, with regards to our democracy and how we’re functioning or failing to function," said Leon Panetta, former Secretary of Defense under President Barack Obama.

Secretary Panetta knows something about a peaceful transition of power. His long political career also includes Director of the CIA under President Obama. He is now the chair of the Panetta Institute for Public Policy in Monterey.

Secretary Panetta says the delay in a formal transition, including keeping Mr. Biden from classified intelligence briefings, not only hurts the US's global standing, but the American people.

“Extremely unusual that a new administration would have to go in without any kind of information about what issues, what intelligence - when it comes to national security issues are important," said Panetta. "It’s dangerous for the country.”

Advertisement

On Friday, President Trump gave an update on the federal government's vaccine program. The Biden transition team says it's also been kept out of those discussions-- Panetta says that's a mistake.

“They’re going to come in without any basis to quickly address what is a national crisis," said Panetta. "There is for me, no excuse why that information should not be provided.”

After the race was called, news broke of major shake ups at the Pentagon, including the president firing Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and replacing several top officials.

“It's raised concerns about whether or not the President would try to politicize the military at this point, because leadership has been taken out of place," said Panetta. "I’m confident that’s not going to happen, because I believe military leadership will be tough on this issue.”

As the transition continues with or without cooperation from the current administration, President-elect Biden named longtime aide Ron Klain his chief-of-staff. Panetta served in that role for former President Bill Clinton.

He had this advice for Klain: “Put together the people who are going to make up the White House team: the national security advisor, the deputy chiefs of staff, those responsible for various key areas within the White House and pull together that team together so they’re ready to go once the inauguration takes place.”