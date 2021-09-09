UC Berkeley ranked #1 college in US by Forbes

UC Berkeley is the first public university to be ranked first on on Forbes list of America's top colleges.

Forbes changed the criteria for its annual by considering outcomes of low-income students and adding a federal database of graduate earnings.

Cal acknowledged the distinction that catapulted it past Ivy League universities by quoting from the Forbes article.

"The University of California at Berkeley has it all: World-class academics, great sports, a stunning Bay Area setting, reasonable costs and a storied history," Cal tweeted.

Harvard, which used to hold the top spot, dropped to seventh. Stanford came in fourth on the list.

Just last month UC Berkeley’s governing board announced approval of the largest gift in the university's history— a $300-million, 14-story dormitory building.

The "Anchor House" will house 772 students and help them "thrive academically, socially, and culturally," according to the project's homepage.