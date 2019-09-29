Four structures destroyed in quick-moving 'Arnold Fire' in Schellville

It was a frightful evening for party goers in the North Bay Saturday evening. A quick-moving vegetation fire consumed several structures and forced people to evacuate in Sonoma County.

Just before 4 p.m., firefighters got the call about a grass fire at the intersection of Highway 121 and Wagner Road.

It forced the evacuation of people within a one-mile radius.

With wind gusting up to 45-miles-per-hour, fire quickly spread, threatening a dozen structures just off Highway 121 in Schellville.

"The fire started it was a little bonfire and within 10 minutes it was a massive blaze," said a man named Gardner.

Gardner was one of several dozen people who were attending a birthday party at an event center, filled with about 50 people. As the fire spread, everyone scrambled for safety.

"I smelled smoke and it was very clear that it was closed so out and told everybody run run run run," said Patty Cohen.

Advertisement

"The field was full of overflow parking which was creating somewhat havoc as people were trying to escape. Fire was running underneath the cars," said Chief Ray Mulas, with the Schell-Vista Fire Protection District.

About 25 firefighting units and 100 firefighters attacked the flames from the ground, while Cal Fire deployed a helicopter to attack from the air.

Firefighters say four small buildings were burned.

A woman returning home found out her property was on the damaged list.

"We're coming home. We're all excited, I'm going to get a shower a bath and I get a call that my barn is on fire," said Kristi Sanford.

In all, nine acres we're scorched by the time firefighters got the blaze under control.

No injuries or homes were lost, and so far there's no official cause.

But firefighters say they have a good guess.

"I have to say it but it really seems like a cigarette," said Chief Mulas.

In addition to the small structures, there was another type of loss. Two weddings being held at the Cornerstone Gardens had to be canceled.