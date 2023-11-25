Freeze watch for parts of Bay Area over holiday weekend

The Bay Area could see temperatures drop below freezing this weekend. The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory that lasted through 10 a.m. Saturday, and a freeze watch from Saturday night through Sunday in parts of the north bay.

At the Home Depot in San Rafael on Friday night, temperatures started dropping, prompting one couple who came to buy plants, to decide to switch and buy firewood instead.

"It's definitely colder than I had expected already," said Zakk Adoum of Greenbrae. "Just try to stay warm. Try to snuggle up and put the heat on, and heated blankets,"

"All the stuff that's in our patio; just bring it inside 'cause it's going to die outside like plants," said Iman Nasser of Greenbrae.

"It's real. If you have plants that are facing the direction that's going to get hit, you should cover them or if the roots freeze, they will die," said John Arata of Novato.

PG&E says to make sure to keep your thermostat set at the same temperature during the day and night to prevent pipes from freezing.



If you have a fireplace, PG&E says make sure to close the flue damper to keep cold air out.

Water on the pavement could freeze, so the CHP says to watch where you step and how you drive.

"Even in Marin County, we have places where we have areas where there is black ice, freezing conditions. It's hard to see that on the roadway, so unless you're aware of what the weather's doing, and you're not adjusting your speed, you are susceptible to having your vehicle leave the roadway," said Capt. Tyler Carlton, the CHP Marin commander.

The highway patrol also says checking your vehicle before you head out is important.

"Something as simple as making sure the tread depth of the tires is appropriate, and you have fuel and oil to get to where you're going," said Carlton.

He says remember to keep more distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you and pack a bag for emergencies.

"It's always a good idea to pack an emergency bag in your vehicle, to have additional clothing, blankets, food and water in the event your vehicle becomes involved in a collision or becomes inoperable," said Carlton.

