French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont

Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night.

It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road.

An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off with Storm, a two-year-old French bulldog. Storm has two different colored eyes. The boy's stepmother says she's sickened by the theft.

Anyone with information about the stolen dog is asked to call Fremont police.