Fun facts you (probably) never knew about the San Francisco 49ers

As the San Francisco 49ers gear up to play the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Championship Game, all eyes are on the players who can clinch the win.

There's a lot you probably already know about them.

And a lot you probably don't.

We've collected some fun facts about your favorite athletes by talking to their families, teachers, old coaches and people who have known them since they were little.

Here's what we came up with (in no particular order):

Deebo Samuel

Did you know that he walked in late to his first high school football practice in South Carolina?

And that he has a major sweet tooth?

Find out more here, from his high school coach Mark Hodge.

Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass while getting hit during the game the game between the San Francisco 49ers and theJacksonville Jaguars on November 12, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by David R Expand

Purdy's teachers at Perry High School in Gilbert, Ariz., remember him as an old soul, who was always disciplined and put in the hard work.

"They don't make perfect people but if they did, he's about as close to a perfect kid that I've had the privilege of coaching," said Preston Jones, Purdy's coach.

His younger brother, Chubba, was going to play football for San Jose State but ultimately chose to be a Nevada Wolf Pack instead.

Brock Purdy's love life is pretty full, too.

He got engaged to Jenna Brandt in Florida last summer.

The pair first met attending Iowa State University; Purdy starred in football, while Brandt played volleyball.

Purdy also knows how to live within his means.

Last fall, he told the Today Show that he lived with a roommate and drove a Toyota Sequoia.

George Kittle

George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. ((Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images))

Kittle has always been the life of the party, even as young as when he was 4 years old.

George's parents, Jan Krieger and Bruce, are both decorated athletes themselves. Bruce played football at Iowa (where George also played college football) and Jan played basketball and softball at Drake.

They raised George on the idea that fear should not be a driving force in life, that there is no such thing as failure, but rather lessons and to enjoy every second of the ride.

His love for the game started early. Each night when Jan and Bruce put George to sleep in his crib, they made sure George’s University of Wisconsin Badger stuffed animal and a football were with him.

Arik Armstead

Arik Armstead #91, Arden Key #98, Dee Ford #55 and Samson Ebukam #56 of the San Francisco 49ers on the bench during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49e Expand

Armstead played both basketball and football at the University of Oregon.

During Super Bowl 50, he joined Sacramento's ABC 10 sports team as a reporter to learn what it is like to cover NFL players.

He lists his parents, Guss and Christa, as the most influential people in his life.

He also gives credit to his grandfather, Willie B. Armstead, an Air Force veteran, for instilling the value of integrity that his parents have passed along to him.

"A lot of things he instilled in my dad have carried down to me. Having a family member who is more courageous than you can imagine and who served his country is a huge honor," he said in a statement on 49ers.com.

Fred Warner

Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers fires the team up before the NFC Divisional Playoffs game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty I Expand

Warner caught the attention of Brigham Young University coaches after a die-hard fan sent his highlight tape to the coaches and was later offered a scholarship.

At BYU, Warner was roommates with his younger brother, Troy, who plays cornerback for the Cougars.

Warner graduated with a degree from BYU in exercise and wellness.

Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk likes to build furniture with his own hands, according to his 49ers bio. His most recent piece of furniture was a farmhouse-style kitchen table.

But it's his wife's artistic abilities that have gotten recent notice. Kristin Juszcyk got her 15 minutes and more after sewing a puffy jacket that Taylor Swift wore to a game, which now has Vogue calling her for possible orders.

As for Kyle Juszczyk likes to eat before a game? Filet mignon with sweet potatoes and spaghetti with scrambled eggs.

He told 49ers.com, it's "the perfect combination of protein and the right carbs before a game."

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with teammates after scoring a 6-yard rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Sant Expand

Christian McCaffrey

Like father, like son.

Christien McCaffrey and his father, Ed McCaffrey, both played for Stanford and both played for the 49ers.

And there's another father-son connection, too.

Current 49ers' coach Kyle Shanahan, father, Mike Shanahan, coached Ed McCaffrey, during their time together with the Denver Broncos.

At the time, Shanahan's sister would babysit young Christian.

Aaron Banks

Quard Aaron Banks #65 of the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers defeated the Cardinals 45-29. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Expand

Banks is an East Bay boy.

He was born in Alameda and went to El Cerrito High, where he lamented that the school didn't have a great gym.

He has other passions than football, too.

He majored in film, television and theater at Notre Dame, where the college's former offensive coordinator, Chip Long, nicknamed him "The Dancing Bear" because of his energy, according to his online bio.

Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty I Expand

Football is in the Bosa family bloodline.

Nick Bosa's father, John, and uncle, Eric Kumerow, played for the Miami Dolphins in the late 1980s.

His brother, Joey, plays for the now-Los Angeles Chargers.

John Bosa said he wanted his sons to try out all the sports, but Nick had "temper tantrums" over just playing football.

The Bosa brothers had nicknames growing up: Joey was Big Bear and Nick was Smaller Bear.

Charvarius Ward

Charvarius Ward #7 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball after making an interception against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on December 31, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

When the cornerback does find time to escape from football, Ward's favorite hobbies include reading and watching cartoons, according to his 49ers bio.

His favorite genre of books are romance, mystery and suspense.

His favorite cartoon is Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants.

Chase Young

Chase Young #92 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during pregame warmups before an NFC divisional round playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Expand

Chase Young owns six dogs.

HIs brood, according to the 49ers, comprises three pitbulls named Red, Buff and Dippy, a Presa Canario named Kujo, a bull terrier named Pig and an american bully named Queen.

"Growing up I always had dogs," Young said on his online bio. "I used to want to be a veterinarian because I love animals so much."

He said that he feels like a dog on the field, bring all that energy to the game.

"Their energy inspires me because I look at myself on the field as a dog. Being that dog, day in and day out, keeping up that energy and focus every day."

Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owe Expand

Aiyuk is an amateur photographer.

He said he was inspired by the photo albums his mom created when he was a kid.

Over the 2022 offseason, Aiyuk bought his first camera. And he plans on one day creating the same type of family albums that his mom did for him.

He especailly wants to create photos and albums for his son, Braylon.

"I remember photos my mom took of me in the car with my dad, the same type of pictures I'm taking, just being around the house with my siblings," he said in his online 49ers bio. "I'm happy I get to look back at those memories."