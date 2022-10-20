Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds

A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes.

The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.

Eric Lebel, senior scientist at PSE Healthy Energy, said 88% of Californians have gas in their home. The highest concentrations of benzene were found in the Los Angeles area, followed by the Bay Area.

"We tested in San Francisco, we tested in Oakland, some in San Jose, and up and down the Peninsula," Lebel said. "The Bay Area was not low by any means. Let’s say that… We found the concentrations overall, including the Bay Area, were 10 times higher than what we found in Boston."

Using a device connected to the stove, researchers checked for leaks from gas stoves while the appliance was off. The levels were low enough that they could not be detected by smell. In every sample, except for one, benzene was found.

Benzene is on the EPA's list of hazardous air pollutants and is linked to leukemia. Lebel said it is a reproductive toxin and can cause disorders in the blood. Health experts said if benzene accumulates in the body over a person's lifetime, it can increase health risks.

"The highest emitting stoves and the stoves with the highest concentrations of benzene could create indoor concentrations of benzene in your house comparable to living with a smoker," Lebel said.

Lebel said the leaks they found either came from the connection between the stove and a pipe in the wall, or a leak in the appliance itself. He said the only sure way to avoid exposure is to get rid of gas appliance. If that isn’t an option, turn on your exhaust fan or open a window, though that doesn’t entirely eliminate the risk to public health.

In 2019, Berkeley became the first city in the U.S. to ban gas hookups in most new homes. Other California cities have since followed suit.

The study was published Thursday in Environmental Science and Technology.