German Shepherd puppies born aboard SF whale-watching tour boat

Seven German Shepherd puppies were brought into this world aboard the San Francisco Whale Tours Boat, with the assistance of officers from the San Francisco Police Department's Marine Unit.

The birth occurred on the boat "Kitty Kat" for the whale tour group. Capt. Joe Nazar has two dogs; Sam, who is the mother to the litter, and Bear, the father. Both are German Shepherds.

Nazar said he was about to leave for the whale-watching tour at 9:30 Sunday morning at Pier 39 when he realized Sam, who he rescued a year ago, was having a puppy.

Nazar contacted SFPD for assistance, and Officer Sean Padilla with the marine unit arrived to help with the delivery.

After four hours of labor, Sam birthed seven puppies on the boat.

"Today was awesome, an experience I'll be telling stories for a lifetime," Nazar told KTVU.

This is the first time Sam has given birth, Nazar said.

"Sam had not had puppies prior, so this was an experience for her. I won't say it was easy. But she is very, very smart, and she worked through it and her maternal instincts are incredible, so she'll be an amazing mom," he continued.

For his assistance, Nazar said Padilla would get the first pick from the litter. Some of the other puppies will go to close friends, and Nazar and his family will help raise the remaining.

Nazar plans on hitting the water soon for tours and will bring Bear with him, but the new mother and her puppies will stay behind in the North Bay.

Nazar said he knew Sam was pregnant and due to give birth soon, but that she gave birth earlier than expected.