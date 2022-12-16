Ghost Ship's Derick Almena will not get extra jail time for bows and arrows

article

An Alameda County Superior Court judge on Friday ruled that the former Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena will not get extra jail time for having bows and arrows and other weapons in his home.

Prosecutors had argued that Almena, convicted of 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deadly Ghost Ship fire six years ago in Oakland, had violated his probation because bows and arrows, a machete and one bullet were found in his Mendocino County home during a search, the Bay Area News Group first reported.

But his lawyer, Tony Serra, told BANG that the bows and arrow were because Almena practices archery.

And his wife told KGO 7 that probation officers found the bullet on an altar she erected in their Ukiah home, which she placed it next to the Buddha to remember those who have died from gun violence.

He was released in 2021 based on time served and is serving home confinement in Ukiah.

After court on Friday, Almena expressed relief and contrition.

He said he didn't want to cause any more pain to their families.

"Why did I have these things in my house that could be misconstrued," he said.



