Ghost Ship's Derick Almena could head back to jail over bullet

The man found responsible for the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland could be headed back to jail.



The Alameda County District Attorney says that bows and arrows, a machete and one bullet were found during a search of Derick Almena's home in Mendocino County, the Bay Area News Group first reported.

That could be a violation of his probation.

His lawyer, Tony Serra, thold BANG that the bows and arrow were because Almena practices archery.

His wife told KGO 7 that probation officers found the bullet on an altar she erected in their Ukiah home, which she placed it next to the Buddha to remember those who have died from gun violence.

On Friday, a judge continued a hearing on this matter until Oct. 14.

Almena pleaded guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the fire that killed 36 people in 2016.

He was released last year based on time served and is serving home confinement.

