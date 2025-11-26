GLIDE SF, Salvation Army see soaring need and generosity ahead of Thanksgiving

The Brief GLIDE expects to serve 2,500 meals Thursday, up 500 from last year. More families are seeking help after lapse in SNAP benefits during government shutdown



Bay Area nonprofits that serve the region’s most vulnerable say the need for Thanksgiving meals is higher than ever this year, but so is the community’s generosity.

At GLIDE in San Francisco, donors dropped off turkeys and trimmings ahead of the organization’s massive annual meal service. GLIDE says it hosts the oldest and largest Thanksgiving meal program in San Francisco.

It expects to serve about 2,500 meals on Thursday, roughly 500 more than last year.

What they're saying:

Among the donors was Richard Pasquinelli, who drove from Foster City with his 8-year-old grandson Andrew to contribute a turkey, pushing GLIDE’s tracker to 267 birds.

"I hope he's taking notes, because this is what you should do. We're fine, we have a roof over our head, we eat very well, and we're safe and we're healthy, and a lot more so than people that are here," Pasquinelli said.

When asked how he felt knowing the food would go to those in need, his grandson Andrew answered simply: "happy."

GLIDE officials say they have seen a significant increase in donations this year, including from several large corporations.

At the same time, staff report more people coming in for daily meals since the lapse in SNAP benefits during the government shutdown.

"I have seen an increase in new families," said Monique Mattox, GLIDE’s free meals supervisor. "I’ve seen mothers, fathers come in with four or five children. I saw a family of six children, two adults, I’ve never seen them before."

The need and gratitude were also visible on Ellis Street, where the Salvation Army handed out hot Thanksgiving meals from its mobile truck.

"I'm just so in luck right now. I haven't eaten in however many days you know I really appreciate it," said Arthur Johnson of San Francisco. When asked how long it had been, he replied, "maybe a day and a half."

Asked if he was hungry, he answered, "yes always hungry."

"It means a lot it means a lot, because I don't get much to eat," said Gary West, who also received a meal.

Dig deeper:

Students from the Salvation Army’s culinary training academy, many of whom are in recovery, helped prepare and serve the meals.

"Our guys are in recovery from drugs and alcohol and some of them have been on the streets, so when they're serving food, they have been this person. So talk about somebody who's passionate and caring about the community," said Timothy Tucker, the academy’s director.

GLIDE staff plan to begin preparations at 4 a.m. Thursday, with breakfast followed by the main meal at 11 a.m. St. Anthony Foundation will also serve meals and expects a larger-than-normal crowd.

Organizers say everyone is welcome and no one will be turned away.