Golden Gate Bridge protesters turn themselves in

More than 150 people gathered outside the San Francisco jail on Monday morning for a rally to support people facing charges for a protest on the Golden Gate Bridge back in April.

The protesters face a wide range of charges, from felony conspiracy, to trespassing and false imprisonment.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced the charges and arrest warrants over the weekend. And on Monday, the protesters turned themselves in.

At the rally, there was drumming, chanting and plenty of signs and flags outside San Francisco County Jail.

Jeff Wozniak, the protesters' attorney from the National Lawyers Guild, said most of his clients would be cited and released, "but that requires them to sit in jail for 10-12 hours. These are all people that had no record," he said. "There was no requirement it had to go like this." He said in most cases, people charged with misdemeanor crimes don't have arrest warrants issued for them and don't have to turn themselves into a jail but simply show up to court when given a date.

The charges stem from an April 15 protest on the Golden Gate Bridge against the war in Gaza and U.S. military support for Israel. The protesters chained themselves to cars and each other.

The California Highway Patrol estimated that 20,000 drivers for trapped for about five hours.

In the charging documents, the DA's office lists those drivers as victims - at least one driver missed surgery to remove a brain tumor, and another driver ran out of water for her baby's infant formula.

"They were held against their will at the mercy of the 26 people involved in this event," DA Brooke Jenkins said in a statement.

Rally organizers including Wassim Hage of the Arab Resource Organizing Center, meanwhile, called the DA's charges inflated and demanded they be dropped.

"This is an act of civil disobedience," Hage said. "Road blockages, inconveniences, mass public demonstrations have been used throughout U.S. history during the Civil Rights movement, by people fighting against the Vietnam War, by people fighting against Apartied - all noble causes."

Eight of the 26 protesters face felony charges of conspiring to commit a misdemeanor - planning and coordinating the demonstration. They'll have to post $75,000 in bail.

Wozniak said issuing arrest warrants for non-violent actions like a protest is unusual. He said the DA didn't do that with people involved in other previous demonstrations.

"This is dramatically more than any other case," Wozniak said. "What's the difference? Why are they being treated differently from the Bay Bridge case?"