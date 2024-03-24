Golden Gate Bridge toll increase program approved

article

The Golden Gate Bridge toll will increase 50 cents per year for the next five years, district officials announced.

The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway & Transportation District Board of Directors on Friday approved a five-year toll program that will go into effect on July 1, this year.

The district board voted to approve the funding for bridge operations and maintenance as well as bus and ferry transit services.

The district said in a news release that it is facing a $220 million five-year shortfall based on current transit service levels and the ongoing cost of maintaining and protecting the bridge.

"Bridge tolls supply the majority of the District’s revenue, and the District does not receive any dedicated state or local tax revenues," the district's statement read.

They said about two-thirds of the bridge's annual toll revenue is used to maintain and operate the bridge, while the remainder of the funds goes toward operating bus and ferry transit services.

"The new toll program will generate approximately $139 million over the next five years, or a little more than half of the projected $220 million shortfall," according to the district.

Rates will remain the lowest for FasTrak customers, who make up the majority of the bridge's drivers. Pay as you go users will pay slightly more, with Invoice users, who choose to pay the bill they receive in the mail after crossing, will pay the most.

You can find more information on the toll increase breakdown here.

