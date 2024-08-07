Gov. Newsom and Marshawn Lynch drop 'Politickin' podcasts

article

NFL superstar and Oakland's Marshawn "Beast Mode" Lynch didn't pull any punches in his first "Politckin'" podcast with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Hell 'nah, Gavin, why the f--- you ain’t running for president, bruh?" Lynch asked.

"We're going to get into that," Newsom answered like a good politician, setting the tone for their lively conversation on their first podcast release, which they call an "unexpected collaboration" on July 23.

Since then, the two have dropped two more episodes on how the podcast came to be and how Death Row is shut down at San Quentin – an effort that Newsom has been behind, as he seeks to reform the prison into a rehabilitation center.

The podcast on iHeartRadio is a free-flowing chat among the three co-hosts – Lynch, Newsom and sports agent Doug Hendrickson – covering a range of topics from Trump's attempted assassination to JD Vance, President Biden dropping out of the presidential race, and Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the presumptive nominee.

They also had Warriors' Draymond Green on, where they discussed mental health, childhood stories, and personal experiences in sports.

The first episode ended with Green applauding Newsom for launching the podcast.

"My guess is you are the first governor to do a podcast and, if not, you're by far the biggest. Putting yourself out there in that manner is admirable," Green said.

And as for Newsom answering Lynch's first question about running for president, they did not get to that.