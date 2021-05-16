Grass fire in San Jose controlled at 10-acres

article

Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning.

The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.

The blaze didn't threaten any structures and no injuries were reported.

Photo: SJFD/Twitter.

As of 11 a.m., crews remained at the scene to mop up and check for hotspots. The cause is under investigation.

Even though temperatures are cooler on Sunday, vegetation around the region is very dry and fire officials warn residents to be cautious with outdoor activities.