Grateful Dead's 60th Anniversary celebration expected to boost San Francisco's economy

San Francisco business owners are gearing up for the Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary celebration.

Small business owners told KTVU these events will help bring life back to San Francisco.

The city is preparing to host several events with a three-night concert series performed by rock band, Dead and Company, at Golden Gate Park from August 1-3.

This celebration will include tributes, exhibitions, and special activities with a specific focus on Dead and Company's former neighborhood, Haight-Ashbury.

Business owner, Neil Holbrook, has planned several festivities at his bar, O'Reilly's Pub in Haight-Ashbury.

"This is where all the music happens," Holbrook said.

The pub will have live music from several covers bands, including Play the Dead.

Holbrook believes businesses in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood will reap the benefits of the celebration.

"For me, it's such an advertisement for the Haight, for San Francisco. People are going to come from all over the world," he said.

For Mayor Daniel Lurie, he expects the celebration to have a positive impact on San Francisco's economy.

"There's no better place to celebrate 60 years of the Grateful Dead," Lurie said as he officially kicked off the celebration on Tuesday morning in the Haight.

Lurie said the group's concert at Oracle Park in 2023 and festivities generated $31 million dollars,

"Arts and culture will drive San Francisco's comeback. This is what I'm talking about," the mayor said.

John Handlery, owner of the 377-room Handlery Hotel at Union Square, said he's sold out for the weekend of the concerts.

He said hotel guests who attended Dead and Company's concert at Oracle Park spanned generations.

"I saw teenagers, people in the 30s and 40s, and some people in their 50s and 60s. And I saw people in their 70s," he said. "The following is just amazing and what it means for the city."

He noted that unlike guests who come for business conferences, music fans are more likely to explore the city and be out later at night.

"They wake up in the morning, and say 'let's go to the wharf, let's go to Chinatown or we'll go to North Beach,' so they'll be out all day and I can only imagine how this will benefit the city," said Handlery.

As for pub owner Holbrook, he has his fingers crossed.

"We're expecting it to be busier than we've ever been, which is awesome."

The Haight-Ashbury neighborhood will host numerous live music events for the Grateful Dead's anniversary celebration.

But there are activities in other parts of the city, including the Mission and the waterfront.

