Overdose deaths reach record level in San Francisco

San Francisco has surpassed the worst year on record for overdose deaths, San Francisco public health officials said Thursday.

The majority of those deaths involved fentanyl.

The numbers paint a grim picture. Through the end of November, 752 people have died as a result of accidental overdoses in San Francisco. That’s already more than the deadliest year on record – 2020, when there were 726 deaths.

"We have seen record number of deaths due to overdose in San Francisco," said Dr. Hillary Kunis of the San Francisco Department of Public Health. "The majority of these preventable deaths continue to be driven by fentanyl."

Kunins said officials are working to improve access to drug use treatment and "removing barriers to medications for addiction treatment, which are the most effective way to prevent death and overdose in people who have an opioid use disorder."

Kunins says the city is paying particular attention to those who are at high-risk for overdoses, including people in shelters, permanent supportive housing and people experiencing homelessness.

According to city data, 82 percent of overdose deaths so far this year were male victims. Most victims were not homeless. The most deaths so far this year were in August, when there were 87.

These stats come as SFPD, CHP officers and federal prosecutors have been combating drug dealing in the Tenderloin.

Also Thursday, officials announced they will begin testing wastewater for certain drugs, including fentanyl, narcan used to treat opioid overdoses as well as meth, cocaine, and xylazine, also known as "tranc," with the help of the federal government. The city has previously tested wastewater for COVID, flu and RSV, under a state program.

"We will test wastewater for high risk substances to get a clearer picture of what substances are being used in San Francisco," Kunin said.

Dr. Jeffrey Hom noted, "We don’t anticipate any privacy issues. These data are anonymous, and give us a snapshot of risky substance use at a city level.

He added, "In an era where fentanyl is claiming lives at an unprecedented rate, we need all the information available to us, to give us a more complete picture and guide our response."

