Grocery Outlet pushes to move into old Oakland Walgreens: report

The Brief Grocery Outlet is planning to expand its presence in Oakland by moving into two vacant storefronts formerly occupied by Walgreens. The Emeryville-based company has submitted formal applications to the Oakland Planning Department to begin the conversion process. One of the proposed locations is situated on Telegraph Avenue in the city's Temescal District. The second location is slated for the Eastlake District, located near Lake Merritt.



The discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet is planning to expand its presence in Oakland by moving into two vacant storefronts formerly occupied by Walgreens.

Grocery Outlet & Walgreens

What we know:

According to reports from the Bay Area News Group, the Emeryville-based company has submitted formal applications to the Oakland Planning Department to begin the conversion process.

One of the proposed locations is situated on Telegraph Avenue in the city's Temescal District. The second location is slated for the Eastlake District, located near Lake Merritt.

It remains unclear how long the municipal approval process will take or when the new stores are expected to open to the public.