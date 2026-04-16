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The Brief A Bay Area theme park is set to kick off its first in a series of Happily After Hours events for adults this year. Offering cocktails, food, and dancing, the party is designated for those 21 years and older. With an Alice in Wonderland theme, the event is called "Mad Tea Party."



An iconic Oakland institution known for its whimsical, storybook offerings for kids is set to kick off its 2026 grown-ups-only events later this month.

What we know:

Children’s Fairyland said it is celebrating the magic of spring by hosting its first "Happily After Hours" party of the year, designated for those 21 years and older and "curated for the forever young at heart."

With an Alice in Wonderland theme, guests are invited to "tumble down the rabbit hole" for Fairyland’s "Mad Tea Party," an event that transforms the children's play area into a space for adults to experience a memorable night of music, dancing, cocktails, and food from local vendors and food trucks.

The Mad Tea Party offers music, dancing, drinks and food. It's described as an immersive adults-only Alice in Wonderland-themed event. (Children’s Fairyland)

Organizers said guests can expect to enjoy a "proper tea party," theatrical surprises, like cabaret performers, as well as a live performance from the Bay Area’s DJ heyLove, who will pump out music with dancers invited to take over a black light dance floor.

Attendees are encouraged to don "imaginative costumes" and dress up for the theme.

Mad Tea Party, is Children's Fairyland's first in a series of adults-only events this year. It will be held on April 24, 2026. (Children’s Fairyland)

Tapping into your inner kid

The event offers a chance for adults to tap into their inner kid’s love for imaginative play and wander and explore the magic of the historic theme park.

"Guests are invited to hop aboard the Jolly Trolly for delightful evening rides, play inside of the Alice in Wonderland tunnel and maze, and explore other storybook sets like the Old West Junction," Fairyland said in a press release. "With 10 acres of lush gardens, attractions, water features, and whimsical structures, there is something magical to discover with every corner turned".

The backstory:

Located on the shores of Lake Merritt, Fairyland has been a part of the community since 1950. It’s considered the country's first ever storybook theme park and is credited for helping Walt Disney imagine and create Disneyland.

This is the fifth year the adults-only events are been held.

Organizers said last year, the series drew more than 900 attendees. This year, the theme park hopes to bring in even more people.

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Party details

The Mad Tea Party will be held on Friday, April 24. It will be Fairyland’s first of a series of five adults-only events scheduled for this year.

Tickets are on sale now. The cost is $28 per person and $23 for Fairyland members.

Only those 21 and older will be admitted and guests must present a valid ID for entry.

Already sold out is the special "Gilded Chrysalis Experience," a VIP lounge package.

For $200, the package covers priority entry for four people. It includes reserved seating at the top of the famed Dragon Slide, a bottle of sparkling wine, and light bites.

A focus on accessibility

Dig deeper:

Fairyland officials said the ticket costs were lowered from last year, after hearing from community members who advocated for making the theme park accessible for everyone.

"We like to keep these events affordable," said Senior Director of Marketing & Communications Morgan Rothenbaum.

She added that the structure of the adults-only parties was modified to allow organizers to adjust the price.

"We want to make sure we are providing fun for everyone," Rothenbaum said, "Everyone has access to fun."

SEE ALSO: Free concerts: Al Green, Public Enemy, Patti LaBelle among acts to perform in this annual Bay Area festival

The money raised from these adults-only events helps support the theme park's programs and its "broader mission," Rothenbaum explained, while also giving grown-ups a chance to experience the magic of this community gem.

"These events contribute to expanding access through programs like Fairyland for All, which provides $5 admission and a pathway to free family membership for qualifying families, and underwriting field trips for local schools," Rothenbaum shared. "More broadly, these events help create the magical, informal learning experiences that make every day at Fairyland special—arts & crafts on weekends, Toddler Storytime on Fridays, and more.

Other adults-only events this year

Four more adults-only events are scheduled for the 2026 season, with varying themes but all focused on community.

The themes and dates are: "Fairyland for Grownups" on Aug. 15, "Drawn Together," on Sept. 25, a Halloween-themed party on Oct. 23, and "Twas the Night" on Dec. 11.

"While each event varies, they've become a meaningful and growing source of support for Fairyland," Rothenbaum said, "allowing us to continue investing in both the guest experience and community access.

For more information and for tickets, click here.

Guests dress up in Alice in Wonderland themed costumes for the Mad Tea Party at Children's Fairyland in Oakland, Calif. (Children’s Fairyland)

Children's Fairyland’s Mad Tea Party is the first of five Happily After Hours 21+ events this year. (Children’s Fairyland)

The Source Information for this story came from our conversation with Children's Fairlyand Senior Director of Marketing & Communications Morgan Rothenbaum, the Fairlyand website, a press release, and previous reporting.



