New In-N-Out just opened in this Bay Area city

The Bay Area is home to In-N-Out's newest location. On Thursday, the popular burger chain marked the grand opening of its new restaurant in Hayward.

The restaurant, located at 709 Harder Avenue, has one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 84 customers, and a covered patio with outdoor seating that can accommodate up to 28 people.

About 80 new jobs have been created for this location, with associates earning a starting wage of $23 an hour, according to the fast food company.

The Southern California-based chain has been in operation for more than 75 years, with locations in seven other states: Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, and Idaho.

In-N-Out's new Hayward location marks its 38th restaurant in the Bay Area.

The region lost its only Oakland restaurant back in March, which closed its doors due to high crime in the area that affected customers and employees.