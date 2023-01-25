Half Moon Bay shooting suspect due in court

article

The 66-year-old Half Moon Bay farmworker arrested after seven of his co-workers were shot in a case of "workplace violence" is scheduled to appear for the first time Wednesday afternoon in a San Mateo County courtroom.

Chunli Zhao, 66, was booked on suspicion of seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, jail records showed. He was being held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m.

Authorities believe Zhao acted alone when he entered a mushroom farm in Half Moon Bay, 30 miles south of San Francisco, and opened fire on Monday afternoon, killing four and leaving another seriously wounded, San Mateo County Sheriff’s officials said.

He then drove to another nearby farm where he had previously worked, and killed another three people, said Capt. Eamonn Allen. He used a legally purchased semi-automatic handgun.

Officials have not yet released the names of the five men and two women who died, nor the one man who was injured. Some were Asian and others were Hispanic, and some were migrant workers.

Tracking down their next of kin who live throughout the world might prove difficult, officials said, and releasing their identities might take a while.

While sheriff's officials said the shooting was a place of workplace violence, a clear motive has not been spelled out, and not much is publicly known about Zhao.

About three hours after the shootings, Zhao drove to a sheriff's substation parking lot and sat there until detectives noticed him and took him into custody.

A witness provided cell phone video of the takedown.

However, court filings almost 10 years ago, paint a picture of a man who got violent when angered.

A temporary restraining order filed in Santa Clara County civil court, was accused by a co-worker of trying to kill him by splitting his head open with knife and separately trying to suffocate the man with a pillow if Zhao didn't help him get his job back.

The ex-coworker and former roommate said Zhao threatened to make his life difficult at home and work and feared that Zhao might be dangerous.

According to court documents, the two worked at a restaurant in San Jose together, but Zhao quit.

The temporary restraining order has expired.