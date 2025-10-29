'Hare-raising' chase: CHP captures bunny hopping on Bay Bridge

article

The California Highway Patrol is showing off a "hoppy" ending to a "hare-raising" chase on the Bay Bridge – and using a lot of puns, as well.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the CHP said that Officers J. Landquist and H. Contreras responded to a 911 call last Sunday afternoon about a bunny rabbit hopping along the raised catwalk on the eastbound direction of Interstate Highway 80 towards Treasure Island.

When they approached said rabbit, the animal began "feverishly" hopping away from officers along the right lanes and catwalk, and then also began hopping back toward San Francisco, the CHP said.

The officers were not "hoppy" with this rabbit’s evasive tactics and came up with a plan to detain the furry fugitive, the CHP wrote.

CHP Officer J. Landquist holds a bunny that hopped on the Bay Bridge. Photo: CHP Sgt. M. Ramirez

The officers got their flares, and were eventually able to capture the bunny after 12 minutes.

They then took the bunny and turned it over to the San Francisco Animal Control after giving it a "verbal warning" that all future hopping activities should remain on the grass and not the asphalt freeways or bridges.

This is not the CHP's first brush with runaway bunnies.

In June 2024, CHP officers rescued a 26-pound injured rabbit along the side of the road in Santa Cruz.